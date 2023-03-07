Live TV

Editorial Japan - Romania Strategic Partnership: Together we build bridges and defend our values

Hiroshi Ueda Data publicării:
AmbUeda_2
Ambassador of Japan to Romania, Hiroshi Ueda

Op-Ed by the Ambassador of Japan to Romania, Hiroshi Ueda

In Tokyo, President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis has just signed the bilateral Strategic Partnership Statement together with Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. This is a historic milestone in the relations between our countries. Last year President Iohannis eloquently said that „it is not the geographical distance that matters, but the proximity of values and the ability to act in mutual support when needed.” During my mandate in Romania, I have found that, while we might be geographically far apart, the closeness between our peoples is genuine, because we share the same values: freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. Russia's aggression against Ukraine and other global challenges are putting our values under pressure, and we have to defend them together.

I arrived in Bucharest on a snowy December day in 2020. The Christmas lights were already on, but people did not look too cheerful - we were in the middle of a Covid 19 pandemic. I was very curious about a country with a vibrant and fast-growing economy that joined NATO and the EU. From the very first meetings, I was amazed by my interlocutors' passion for Japan and by their hospitality. In a way, I felt at home: In all the countries I have ever visited, I have never heard the word "konnichiwa" (Buna ziua!) as often as in Romania. Not only my counterparts but also young people impressed me with how open they are, how many languages they speak, and how interested they are in broadening their horizons and getting out of their comfort zones. These encounters made me convinced that Romania has a very bright future.

Romania is a young democracy, an important member of the EU and NATO, and shares the same values with Japan. Since signing the "Joint Statement on the Renewed Partnership between Japan and Romania" in 2013, the relations between our two countries have been moving forward at an accelerated pace. The year 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The year 2023 marks the fulfillment of a promise to bring bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, which the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed with President Klaus Iohannis during his visit to Romania in 2018 as Japan's first Prime Minister.

The objective of the Strategic Partnership is to create a framework for facilitating increased political and security dialogue; economic and development cooperation; as well as culture, science and technology, research and development, innovation, and people-to-people contacts. We hope this will serve as a catalyst to boost trade and business between our countries, Japanese investment in Romania, and people-to-people exchanges.

Japanese companies are already here. More than 110 Japanese companies are operating in Romania, creating more than 40,000 jobs. In addition, we are involved in many of Romania's flagship projects, such as the Braila Bridge, the largest suspension bridge in Romania and the third longest in the EU, which is being built by a partnership that includes the Japanese company IHI. Another prime example of our cooperation is the access railway to Bucharest International Airport, the so-called M6 metro line, which will be built with Japanese funding.

In the fields of culture, arts, and sports, the popularity of Japan is remarkable, including the Japanese language, literature, martial arts, tea ceremony, pop culture, anime, and manga. The respect for each other’s culture is mutual. The participation of Japanese theatre artists in the Sibiu International Theatre Festival has become a regular spectacle every June.

In the new international context, marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the signing of the Strategic Partnership takes on even greater significance. Like-minded nations need to unite with each other. The invasion is absolutely unacceptable and shakes the very foundations of the international order based on the rule of law. Japan has swiftly implemented sanctions against Russia and pledged a total of USD 7.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and other neighbouring countries. We continue to stand with you. We reject any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion in any region.

Romania, as a key member of NATO's Eastern Flank and the Bucharest 9 format has responded admirably, providing assistance to refugees, supporting Ukrainian grain shipments, setting up the humanitarian hub in Suceava, providing energy and financial assistance to the Republic of Moldova, and many more. In particular, we have witnessed the warm welcome given to Ukrainian refugees by the Romanian people. This reminds me of how, immediately after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, our Romanian friends invited the children of Fukushima to Romania to alleviate their suffering.

Long before the invasion began, on an August afternoon in 2021, with the Danube river breezing gently, we celebrated together with our Romanian friends, both the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries and the inauguration of the main construction of the Braila Bridge, not far from the Ukrainian border. At that moment, the wind rustled on the river and the flags of Japan and Romania were raised high above the bridge. Today, with the signing of our strategic partnership, we are building another robust bridge together.

Urmărește știrile Digi24.ro și pe Google News

Top Citite
burnt-out cash-in-transit van stands at the Gützkow junction, germany
1
Jaf de milioane de euro ca-n filme. Hoții au incendiat mașina cu bani și au plecat cu o...
colaj cu 5 fotografii
2
5 tineri au ieșit vineri seară în oraș, apoi au fost dați dispăruți. După 2 zile, 3...
bruce willis
3
Soția lui Bruce Willis, mesaj pentru paparazii care îl urmăresc pe actorul diagnosticat...
e responsabilă pentru 85% din metanul emis de minele de cărbune abandonate din UE
4
România otrăvește Europa cu metan. Țara noastră e responsabilă pentru 85% din metanul...
Soldat rus in transee
5
Soldații ruși trag într-o dronă ucraineană fără să o nimerească. În schimb, primesc o...
Tatiana a spus totul: cum a ajuns la petrecerea dintr-un subsol fără ferestre, unde 50 de fete îi așteptau pe fotbaliști
Digi Sport
Tatiana a spus totul: cum a ajuns la petrecerea dintr-un subsol fără ferestre, unde 50 de fete îi așteptau pe fotbaliști
Descarcă aplicația Digi Sport
Recomandările redacţiei
solatul ucrainean prizonier cu togara in gura, executat de rusi in padure
Cine este soldatul ucrainean cu țigara în gură, care a fost executat...
ioha-japonia-fb1
Iohannis, primit de Împăratul Naruhito al Japoniei: Relaţiile de un...
Noi greve și proteste in franta
"Să paralizăm Franța!". Sindicatele anunță un "tsunami social" cu...
cutarea victimelor dupa cutremur in siria
De ce a durat așa mult ca ajutorul ONU să ajungă în Siria. Mai mulți...
Ultimele știri
Arnold Schwarzenegger, discurs împotriva urii și a antisemitismului: „Tot ceea ce nu te face fericit în viaţa ta nu este vina altora”
O femeie a rămas fără pensie, telefon și curent electric, pentru că banca a declarat-o moartă din greșeală
Furie în UK după dispariția a 5 tineri. Poliția i-a găsit abia după 2 zile la marginea unui drum, dar 3 erau deja morți
Citește mai multe
Te-ar putea interesa și:
AmbUeda_2
Parteneriatul Strategic Japonia-România: Împreună construim punți și ne apărăm valorile
SUA trimit tehnică militară în România și Bulgaria. O navă plină cu echipamente a ajuns duminică în Grecia
SUA trimit tehnică militară în România și Bulgaria. O navă plină cu echipamente a ajuns duminică în Grecia
bastroe
Ministerul Transporturilor a cerut Ucrainei permisiunea să facă măsurători pe Bîstroe din 15 martie
vladimir putin vorbeste cu viktor orban
Viktor Orban: Putin mi-a spus că problema lui o reprezintă bazele americane de rachete din Polonia şi România
refugiați ucraineni, mamă cu copil în brațe
Sondaj: Jumătate dintre refugiații ucraineni care stau în România vor înapoi acasă. 2 din 3 nu plătesc pentru o locuință aici
Partenerii noștri
Pe Roz
Ce pensie are Adriana Iliescu, la 84 de ani: ”Ar fi păcatul meu!” Fiica ei e studentă la două facultăți
Cancan
Dacă o ai prin casă, poți câștiga o mică avere! Suma fabuloasă cu care se vinde moneda de 100 de lei cu...
Film Now
Ce mănâncă Hugh Jackman într-o zi, când se pregătește pentru rolul Wolverine. Actorul a reluat și...
editiadedimineata.ro
Povestea românului care a devenit cel mai bun barman din Spania
Fanatik.ro
Monitorul Oficial, una dintre cele mai rentabile afaceri din sectorul public. Profitul companiei de stat...
Adevărul
Povestea chinezoaicei-jandarm cu accent de moldoveancă. A fost adoptată de o familie de români
Playtech
Locul de muncă plătit cu 7.000 de lei pe care nu-l vrea nimeni, în România: "Bateți câmpii grav"
Digi FM
Dan Negru, despre eliminarea caselor de marcat: Suntem păcăliți, nu e progres!
Digi Sport
Mesajul golănesc al lui Constantin Budescu după ce și-a etalat burta pe terenul de fotbal
Pro FM
Ce ocupația au avut fetele de la A.S.I.A înainte de a-și reuni trupa. Multe dintre ele s-au reprofilat
Film Now
Johnny Depp nu face bani doar din actorie. Din ce a câștigat peste 4 milioane de lire sterline în doar...
Newsweek
EXCLUSIV Apele Române au măsurat debitele pe Chilia și Bîstroe: „Nu sunt modificări semnificative"
Digi FM
Claudiu Pândaru, atac la magistrați după ce dosarul Hexi Pharma a fost închis: „Să nu-ți faci treaba poate să...
Digi World
Cel mai bun mod de a-ți încărca bateria telefonului pentru a-i prelungi viața. Fă un lucru simplu și nu-ți...
Digi Animal World
Au crezut că au crescut un câine, dar au avut un șoc când a început să meargă în două picioare. Ce animal se...
Confidenţialitatea ta este importantă pentru noi. Vrem să fim transparenţi și să îţi oferim posibilitatea să accepţi cookie-urile în funcţie de preferinţele tale.
De ce cookie-uri? Le utilizăm pentru a optimiza funcţionalitatea site-ului web, a îmbunătăţi experienţa de navigare, a se integra cu reţele de socializare şi a afişa reclame relevante pentru interesele tale. Prin clic pe butonul "DA, ACCEPT" accepţi utilizarea modulelor cookie. Îţi poţi totodată schimba preferinţele privind modulele cookie.
Da, accept
Modific setările
Informaţii suplimentare
Alegerea dumneavoastră privind modulele cookie de pe acest site
Aceste cookies sunt strict necesare pentru funcţionarea site-ului și nu necesită acordul vizitatorilor site-ului, fiind activate automat.
- Afișarea secţiunilor site-ului - Reţinerea preferinţelor personale (inclusiv în ceea ce privește cookie-urile) - Reţinerea datelor de logare (cu excepţia logării printr-o platformă terţă, vezi mai jos) - Dacă este cazul, reţinerea coșului de cumpărături și reţinerea progresului unei comenzi
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
RCS&RDS S.A. digi24.ro Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
cmp_level, prv_level, m2digi24ro, stickyCookie
Studiu de Audienţă și Trafic Internet (prin CXENSE) brat.ro
cX_S, cX_P, cX_T
Google IDE google.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
IDE
Vă rugăm să alegeţi care dintre fişierele cookie de mai jos doriţi să fie utilizate în ce vă priveşte.
Aceste module cookie ne permit să analizăm modul de folosire a paginii web, putând astfel să ne adaptăm necesității userului prin îmbunătățirea permanentă a website-ului nostru.
- Analiza traficului pe site: câţi vizitatori, din ce arie geografică, de pe ce terminal, cu ce browser, etc, ne vizitează - A/B testing pentru optimizarea layoutului site-ului - Analiza perioadei de timp petrecute de fiecare vizitator pe paginile noastre web - Solicitarea de feedback despre anumite părţi ale site-ului
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
Google Analytics google.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
_ga, _gid, _gat, AMP_TOKEN, _gac_<property-id>, __utma, __utm, __utmb, __utmc, __utmz, __utmv
Aceste module cookie vă permit să vă conectaţi la reţelele de socializare preferate și să interacţionaţi cu alţi utilizatori.
- Interacţiuni social media (like & share) - Posibilitatea de a te loga în cont folosind o platformă terţă (Facebook, Google, etc) - Rularea conţinutului din platforme terţe (youtube, soundcloud, etc)
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
Facebook facebook.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
a11y, act, csm, P, presence, s, x-referer, xs, dpr, datr, fr, c_user
Youtube youtube.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
GED_PLAYLIST_ACTIVITY,APISID, GEUP, HSID, LOGIN_INFO, NID, PREF, SAPISID, SID, SSID, SIDCC, T9S2P.resume, VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE, YSC, dkv, s_gl, wide
Twitter twitter.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
_twitter_sess, auth_token, lang, twid, eu_cn, personalization_id, syndication_guest_id, tfw_exp
Instagram instagram.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
csrftoken, ds_user_id, ig_did, ig_cb, mcd, mid, rur, shbid, shbts, urlgen
Aceste module cookie sunt folosite de noi și alte entităţi pentru a vă oferi publicitate relevantă intereselor dumneavoastră, atât în cadrul site-ului nostru, cât și în afara acestuia.
- Oferirea de publicitate în site adaptată concluziilor pe care le tragem despre tine în funcţie de istoricul navigării tale în site și, în unele cazuri, în funcţie de profilul pe care îl creăm despre tine. Facem acest lucru pentru a menţine site-ul profitabil, în așa fel încât să nu percepem o taxă de accesare a site-ului de la cei care îl vizitează. - Chiar dacă astfel de module cookie nu sunt utilizate, te rugăm să reţii că ţi se vor afişa reclame pe site-ul nostru, dar acestea nu vor fi adaptate intereselor tale. Aceste reclame pot să fie adaptate în funcţie de conţinutul paginii.
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
CXENSE cxense.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
gcks, gckp, _cX_segmentInfo, cx_profile_timeout, cx_profile_data
Google DFP google.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
__gads, id, NID, SID, ANID, IDE, DSID, FLC, AID, TAID, exchange_uid, uid, _ssum, test_cookie, 1P_JAR, APISID, evid_0046, evid_0046-synced
Trimite
Vezi politica de confidențialitate