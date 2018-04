Ultimul cadou al lui Stephen Hawking. 50 de invitați au luat parte la eveniment

The brilliant team at @foodcycle_cambridge served over 50 guests this weekend, with special thanks to the family of #StephenHawking who made a donation on his behalf. They wanted to do something that supported the local community on the day of his funeral, especially for those experiencing a tough time. We’re been overwhelmed by the amazing response to this. If you would like to make a donation to help support our projects across the country, please head to our website: www.foodcycle.org.uk

A post shared by Food Cycle (@foodcyclehq) on Apr 3, 2018 at 4:05am PDT