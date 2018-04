Works and sounds great! This is our 1958 Porsche Diesel Super S308 Tractor. Completely restored some eleven years ago, it was purchased by the late owner, an enthusiastic private collector and since then has seen little use. #tiriaccollection #tiriac #porsche #porschetractor #tractor

