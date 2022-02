Klaus Iohannis: Romania firmly condemns Russia’s recognition of the "independence" of Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions in Ukraine

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that Romania condemns Russia’s recognition of the "independence" of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine. Iohannis also considered that the situation requires a “firm” answer from the international community.

According to Iohannis, as cited in a press release issued by the Romanian Presidential Administration, Russia breached the Minsk Agreements and thus threatened "the global peace and security".

"Romania firmly condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the ' independence ' of the self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, components of Ukraine", stated the Romanian president.

According to Iohannis, Russia's act represents a "blatant violation of international law, of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

"Russia breaches its obligations assumed as a signatory of the Minsk Agreements, which become thus void. Russia, Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, threatens, through its actions, the global peace and security, guaranteed by the UN Security Council itself, deliberately breaching international law principles set forth in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act", said Iohannis.

Also, the international community must act "firmly, immediately and unequivocally" at this "decision lacking responsibility" taken by Russia.

"Romania reaffirms, also in this context, it's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will act in coordination with its partners and allies for the implementation of the appropriate response measures", stated the Romanian presidency.

Klaus Iohannis also addressed on Tuesday the security situation in the Black Sea region in a phone conversation with the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

Furthermore, the two head of states also discussed about the sanctions that are to be imposed on Russia, after the Moscow's recognition of the two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

