Brad Pitt, implicat într-un accident de maşină

Actorul american Brad Pitt a fost implicat într-un accident de maşină, luni, în Los Angeles, scrie Daily Mail, citat de News.ro.

🆕 #BradPitt in LA Feb.5 he had a crash in his Tesla😕just a scratch nothing much,he was chill about it & handled it softly.Look at his look😍 pic.twitter.com/wlhStQEllc