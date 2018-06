Giuliani: Kim Jong-un a implorat în genunchi ca summitul cu Trump să aibă loc

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 25: People watch a TV report at Seoul railway station on May 25, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. The U.S. President Donald Trump called off the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore due to "tremendous anger and open hostility" in recent statements from Pyongyang. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)