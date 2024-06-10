Mastercard’s data tool shows entrepreneurs the best places to open shop in Poland

‘Where to Start’ platform helps Polish and Ukrainian business owners thrive together via insights on complementary businesses

Mastercard has turned data into a crystal ball that helps Polish entrepreneurs and the country’s growing group of Ukrainian refugees find the most promising sites to set up shop.

The brand’s new “Where to Start” tool is part of Mastercard’s “Room for Everyone” initiative. It comes on the heels of Mastercard’s award-winning “Where to Settle” platform that helped displaced Ukrainians find the most promising places to make their new homes in Poland. The campaign won the coveted SDG Grand Prix and Titanium Lion awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last year.

“Where to Start” combines Mastercard’s anonymized spending trends with additional data such as street traffic, noise level and more, provided by additional partners. It can help users decide on a prime location for their business, informed by innovative insights such as data showing them which neighbouring companies could most help them thrive. That data is centered on the concept of complementary businesses, i.e. those that prosper better when they are near each other. For example, a bakery and a barber, a pet store and a drugstore, or a bookstore and a jeweller are “power couples” that can count on more customers if they are neighbours.

In Poland, the numbers of small and medium-sized business entrepreneurs are growing steadily. In 2022, more than 310,000 companies opened in the market. In 2024, ,000 new businesses open daily, 10% of which are started by Ukrainians.

“Where to Start” is available at no cost and provides access to information that was previously available only to large companies. In August, “Where To Start” will be rolled out to the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

“Choosing the right location or matching it to a chosen industry is a key success factor for many businesses,” said Marta Życińska, general manager Poland, Mastercard Europe. “By providing Room For Everyone to future and current entrepreneurs, we want to help them build their businesses from the start and more, help them thrive together. This is a unique tool in Poland to support entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized businesses, free of charge. It was created to leverage our resources in the best possible way— it is an example of the responsible use of data analysis in the service of society and for the development of entrepreneurship.”

“Room for Everyone” continues Mastercard’s commitment to “data for good” and is the next step in helping refugees not only find a place to live but to thrive in Poland.

How The Tool Works

“Where to Start” requires no prior registration and is available on mobile and desktop. The tool presents results and insights from advanced data analysis based on various sources. It shows not only the business potential of a given location, but also the characteristics of its surroundings, including public transportation information, green areas, or number of educational institutions, among other data. Orange Polska provides ready-made statistics, based on anonymized mobile network data, which are an invaluable source of knowledge on urban traffic. Thus, in one place you can find a whole range of information that can help you make decisions related to your business.

“Where to Start” also gives users access to the aforementioned information about complementary businesses that thrive when in the same neighbourhood.

Results and information are available for the 37 largest cities in Poland. Thanks to cooperation with the Morizon-Gratka Group, users of the tool will also receive direct access to current offers for the purchase or rental of commercial premises, tailored to their needs and budget limits.

“Where to Start” uses consumer spending data, which is aggregated and anonymized according to Mastercard's secure data processing rules.

To access the tool, visit WheretoStart.com

