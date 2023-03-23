Live TV

Romania - UK: A Strategic Partnership fit for purpose

by Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs (UK)

Today, as Foreign Ministers of the UK and Romania, we renew our Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration, a symbol of our deep cooperation and our strong people to people ties. A key pillar of this co-operation is our work to support Ukraine in the wake of Russia's illegal invasion.
In Bucharest and London, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the heroic Ukrainian people, who are fighting valiantly to protect our shared values: freedom, democracy and the sovereignty of nations around the world.

Over a whole year on from Russia’s barbaric and unprovoked invasion, the UK and Romania are accelerating support for Ukraine and its people.

The NATO Allies have provided significant and essential military materials and training to Ukrainian forces. The UK contributed £2.3 billion in military assistance in 2022, and the British government is committed to maintaining, even exceeding, its contribution to military support in 2023.

Both Romania and the UK will do everything possible to accelerate the multidimensional, comprehensive support, to expedite the Russian retreat from Ukrainian territory. This is the only right course of action for us and our Allies. We cannot allow borders to be changed by arbitrary violence and aggression, while also aspiring to develop our economies, societies and our collaborative relationships. Military assistance is fundamental to the Ukrainian forces' ability to resist Russia's aggression and to halt - as quickly as possible - the humanitarian emergency.

Romania has so far provided very consistent multidimensional support to its neighbour, welcoming over 3.8 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the murderous Russian bombardments and wanton destruction of civilian infrastructures and livelihood. More than one hundred and ten thousand women, children and elderly have found long-term refuge in Romania and have been exceptionally well-received by Romanians, with numerous integration services made available to them.

The humanitarian hub in the northern city of Suceava receives and dispatches much-needed assistance to Ukraine 24/7. Over 14 million tones of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products have been exported through Romania, to third destinations, giving a vital lifeline to Ukraine's economy in the midst of an existential war and preventing a world food crisis in the Global South.

The British government has also contributed over £220 million to the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians globally since Russia's illegal invasion, while British citizens have contributed additional support of over £400 million, the biggest ever response to an appeal by the Disasters and Emergencies Committee. Both our nations are wholeheartedly committed to the reconstruction of Ukraine, and in June, the British and Ukrainian governments will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, with Romania and key partners in attendance.

Finally, our nations share strong ties to Republic of Moldova, and recognise that it is another target of the Kremlin’s destabilization efforts. The UK has deep appreciation for what Romania has done for President Sandu’s administration in the face of Russian attempts at destabilisation and blackmail, including through withholding energy supplies, and the British government was pleased to provide a further £10m in aid to support Moldova just this month.

Romania has provided countless bilateral support instruments, including comprehensive financial and in-kind aid and the ensuring of more than 80% of Moldova’s electricity needs. In 2022, working with international partners, Romania initiated the Moldova Support Platform, and the UK and Romania are co-chairs of its Anti-Corruption pillar.

The Support Platform has raised hundreds of millions in grants and loans to shore up the capacity of the government in Chisinau to address the daunting energy and economic challenges brought by Russia’s war, and to allow the neighbouring country to progress its European trajectory.

Moldova is just one of many areas in which we intend to deepen our partnership.
Romania and the UK, together with the international community, stand against Russia's naked aggression and commit to further consolidate our ties and cooperation within our renewed Strategic Partnership.

