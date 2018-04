Donald Trump nu i-a luat soţiei un cadou de ziua de naştere: „Ştiţi, sunt prea ocupat ca să alerg după cadouri, OK?”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (2nd L), French President Emmanuel Macron (3rd L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) hold up their hands during a state arrival ceremony at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that includes dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn, an Oval Office meeting, a joint news conference and a state dinner. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)