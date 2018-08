METEO. Cum va fi vremea în primele zile de toamnă. Finalul verii aduce temperaturi ridicate

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 12: A man walks below trees as the early morning sunlight breaks through leaves that are begining to change colour in Victoria Park on October 12, 2009 in Bath, England. England, particularly in the south, is currently enjoying a spell of dry, fine weather, allowing the begining of the Autumn foliage colours - brought on by shortening daylight hours and cooler weather - to be fully appreciated. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)