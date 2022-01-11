Live TV

Klaus Iohannis: Tackling climate change cannot be fulfilled without partnership between institutions and citizens

iohannis semneaza la cotroceni
Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis. Foto: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Din articol
Prime-minister Nicolae Ciucă: 93% of the European citizens consider climate change a major problem

The Romanian Presidency launched on Tuesday a report on education for climate change, in a special event where president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Nicolae Ciucă were also present.

„Education, environmental protection and tackling climate change are priorities of my presidential mandate. These are essential domains which policy-makers are still neglecting. For this very reason I established, within the Presidential Administration, working groups and think-tanks to produce concrete proposals”, stated president Klaus Iohannis.

Iohannis also mentioned that „education is one of the pillars that could enhance our answer to climate change, because it reshapes the human behavior, in the sense of a grater responsibility for nature conservation and for the future of the entire society”.

The report not only widens the access to environmental protection education and combating the effects of climate change, but also creates the premises for a green infrastructure for schools, ass well, according to Iohannis.

„What we desire, more than anything, is to open the way towards a mentality change.(...) We all wish a cleaner environment. We all desire our health not to be put in danger and to be safe from the devastating effects of extreme weather conditions”, president Klaus Iohannis mentioned.

„We can achieve this through adequate public policy, functional and law-abiding institutions, but mostly through the individual actions of each of us”, added the Romanian president.

Therefore, environmental protection and tackling climate change cannot be accomplished without a partnership between institutions and citizens. The success of the partnership is based on combating fake news and looking towards accurate information on environmental problems and those regarding climate change, stated the chief of state.

Education regarding environment and climate change cannot be a solitary effort. The success of an initiative of this kind also depends on the level of implication from central institutions, local authorities, teachers, NGOs, parents, communities, companies, media.

Prime-minister Nicolae Ciucă: 93% of the European citizens consider climate change a major problem

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă underlined, at the same event, that „Europeans, especially young people, are very concerned of climate change”. Thus, 93% from the European citizens consider climate change a major problem, while 96% got involved in at least one action to combat this phenomena.

„Romanians, as well, are directly affected by climate change: drought, heavy rains, floods, extreme weather conditions and severe heatwave became more frequent in latest years”, mentioned the head of Romanian government.

Reports of the National Administration of Meteorology clearly show that climate warming generated the warmest 10 years period in the history of weather measurements.

Two thirds of the Romanians perceive climate change as a very critical issue.

Meanwhile, the European climate pact is an important mechanism in promoting education regarding climate change and in growing awareness on this subject, stated Ciucă.

„For Romania, it represents a foundation of the actions we will take and an example to follow, having in mind profound changes on economic and social level. The Romanian Government assumed the fulfillment of some of these instruments.

The Romanian government targets energy efficiency of production and consumption, renewable energy production, reduction of transport emissions, use of advance technologies in industry, efficient management of farmlands and waste recycling.

„For all these projects, Romania benefits of approximately 12 billion euros. The objectives will be achieved through projects that secure the transition to green energy and decarbonisation. In concrete terms, it means a cleaner environment and a healthier life for citizens. On our today’s actions depends the future of the young generation, already extremely interested in environment protection and the effects of climate change”, stated the Romanian prime-minister.

Editor : Ștefania Vîlcu

Top Citite
ilustrație cu structura particulei coronavirusului
1
Coronavirus România, INFORMAȚII OFICIALE: 1.857.502 infectări și 59.070 de persoane...
soldati rusi urcati in avion
2
Revoluție în Kazahstan. Rușii vor pleca după ce situația va fi „pe deplin stabilizată”...
Patronul unui service auto a aruncat 91.500 de monede în fața casei unui fost angajat.
3
Patronul unui service auto a aruncat 91.500 de monede în fața casei unui fost angajat...
Roverul Perseverance a forat în solul marțian.
4
„Houston, avem o problemă”. Roverul NASA de pe Marte a alertat echipa de pe Pământ
O persoană citește ceva pe o tabletă.
5
O profesoară care predă la 4 școli le-a trimis elevilor poze nud. Cum a motivat cadrul...
Novak Djokovic ar fi fost prins cu minciuna. Presa din Australia scrie că sârbul riscă până la 12 luni de închisoare
Digi Sport
Novak Djokovic ar fi fost prins cu minciuna. Presa din Australia scrie că sârbul riscă până la 12 luni de închisoare
Descarcă aplicația Digi Sport
Recomandările redacţiei
un barbat verifica cu calculatorul facura la utilittati
Cum vă dați seama dacă ați primit factura la energie fără compensare...
nicolae ciuca si virgil popescu intra in sala sedintei de guvern, unde mai sunt angajati de la guvern
Ciucă: Facturile la energie care nu au respectat plafoanele...
contor de energie electrica
Noi măsuri de protecție a consumatorilor casnici de energie de la 1...
Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila.
Rafila: E un val de creștere rapidă, problema e când se va opri. Am...
Ultimele știri
Patriarhul Serbiei, infectat cu coronavirus. Predecesorul său a murit din cauza COVID-19
Preşedintele Băncii Mondiale: Economia lumii se confruntă cu perspective sumbre
Avion de pasageri escortat de aeronave militare, după o alertă cu bombă la bord
Citește mai multe
Te-ar putea interesa și:
Global temperature
Temperatura oceanelor a atins un nou record în 2021 pentru al treilea an consecutiv. „Încălzirea are consecințe grave”
Premierul Nicolae Ciucă. cu masca pe fata
Nicolae Ciucă, după decesul președintelui PE: Europenii au pierdut un lider dedicat valorilor democratice
Pompier încearcă să stingă un incendiu puternic în SUA
2021 a fost al cincilea cel mai cald an înregistrat vreodată. De ce ultimii 7 ani au fost cei mai călduroși din istorie
klaus iohannis la cotroceni
Klaus Iohannis, mesaj după decesul lui David Sassoli: A fost prietenul României și un lider care a luptat pentru valorile europene
urs in tomberon se uita la o tanara care il priveste pe geam
Tanczos Barna, reacție după refuzul promulgării legii urșilor: „Sunt convins că președintele ştie că este nevoie de intervenţie umană”
Partenerii noștri
Pe Roz
Nicoleta Luciu, imagine rară pe internet cu mama ei. Femeia care i-a dat viață fostei prezentatoare și-a...
Adevărul
Secretele extraordinarei descoperiri din Sarmizegetusa. Ce era, de fapt, matriţa dacilor, unică în lume VIDEO
Film Now
Surpriza recentă pe care Keanu Reeves le-a făcut-o colegilor și apropiaților săi: „Este incredibil de...
editiadedimineata.ro
Iată care este cel mai scurt zbor comercial cu avionul din lume
Digi FM
Claudiu Pândaru, despre Novak Djokovic: „Poți să fii lider mondial. Nu înseamnă că ești și lider moral”
Digi Sport
Momente bizare la Melbourne. Ce s-a întâmplat în momentul în care Novak Djokovic a intrat în sala de forță
Descarcă aplicația Digi Sport
Pro FM
Connect-R, despre decizia de a se despărți de iubită, cu puțin timp înainte de nuntă: "Pur și simplu am...
Film Now
Pamela Anderson, într-o zi obișnuită, pe străzile din Malibu. Cum arată actrița la 54 de ani, când renunță la...
Digi World
Care este simptomul specific Omicron, care apare doar noaptea. Ce au descoperit medicii din Africa de Sud
Digi Animal World
La Digi Animal Club sărbătorim împreună Ziua Culturii Naționale și Ziua Artei Fotografice în România
Confidenţialitatea ta este importantă pentru noi. Vrem să fim transparenţi și să îţi oferim posibilitatea să accepţi cookie-urile în funcţie de preferinţele tale.
De ce cookie-uri? Le utilizăm pentru a optimiza funcţionalitatea site-ului web, a îmbunătăţi experienţa de navigare, a se integra cu reţele de socializare şi a afişa reclame relevante pentru interesele tale. Prin clic pe butonul "DA, ACCEPT" accepţi utilizarea modulelor cookie. Îţi poţi totodată schimba preferinţele privind modulele cookie.
Da, accept
Modific setările
Informaţii suplimentare
Alegerea dumneavoastră privind modulele cookie de pe acest site
Aceste cookies sunt strict necesare pentru funcţionarea site-ului și nu necesită acordul vizitatorilor site-ului, fiind activate automat.
- Afișarea secţiunilor site-ului - Reţinerea preferinţelor personale (inclusiv în ceea ce privește cookie-urile) - Reţinerea datelor de logare (cu excepţia logării printr-o platformă terţă, vezi mai jos) - Dacă este cazul, reţinerea coșului de cumpărături și reţinerea progresului unei comenzi
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
RCS&RDS S.A. digi24.ro Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
cmp_level, prv_level, m2digi24ro, stickyCookie
Studiu de Audienţă și Trafic Internet (prin CXENSE) brat.ro
cX_S, cX_P, cX_T
Google IDE google.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
IDE
Vă rugăm să alegeţi care dintre fişierele cookie de mai jos doriţi să fie utilizate în ce vă priveşte.
Aceste module cookie ne permit să analizăm modul de folosire a paginii web, putând astfel să ne adaptăm necesității userului prin îmbunătățirea permanentă a website-ului nostru.
- Analiza traficului pe site: câţi vizitatori, din ce arie geografică, de pe ce terminal, cu ce browser, etc, ne vizitează - A/B testing pentru optimizarea layoutului site-ului - Analiza perioadei de timp petrecute de fiecare vizitator pe paginile noastre web - Solicitarea de feedback despre anumite părţi ale site-ului
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
Google Analytics google.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
_ga, _gid, _gat, AMP_TOKEN, _gac_<property-id>, __utma, __utm, __utmb, __utmc, __utmz, __utmv
Aceste module cookie vă permit să vă conectaţi la reţelele de socializare preferate și să interacţionaţi cu alţi utilizatori.
- Interacţiuni social media (like & share) - Posibilitatea de a te loga în cont folosind o platformă terţă (Facebook, Google, etc) - Rularea conţinutului din platforme terţe (youtube, soundcloud, etc)
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
Facebook facebook.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
a11y, act, csm, P, presence, s, x-referer, xs, dpr, datr, fr, c_user
Youtube youtube.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
GED_PLAYLIST_ACTIVITY,APISID, GEUP, HSID, LOGIN_INFO, NID, PREF, SAPISID, SID, SSID, SIDCC, T9S2P.resume, VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE, YSC, dkv, s_gl, wide
Twitter twitter.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
_twitter_sess, auth_token, lang, twid, eu_cn, personalization_id, syndication_guest_id, tfw_exp
Instagram instagram.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
csrftoken, ds_user_id, ig_did, ig_cb, mcd, mid, rur, shbid, shbts, urlgen
Aceste module cookie sunt folosite de noi și alte entităţi pentru a vă oferi publicitate relevantă intereselor dumneavoastră, atât în cadrul site-ului nostru, cât și în afara acestuia.
- Oferirea de publicitate în site adaptată concluziilor pe care le tragem despre tine în funcţie de istoricul navigării tale în site și, în unele cazuri, în funcţie de profilul pe care îl creăm despre tine. Facem acest lucru pentru a menţine site-ul profitabil, în așa fel încât să nu percepem o taxă de accesare a site-ului de la cei care îl vizitează. - Chiar dacă astfel de module cookie nu sunt utilizate, te rugăm să reţii că ţi se vor afişa reclame pe site-ul nostru, dar acestea nu vor fi adaptate intereselor tale. Aceste reclame pot să fie adaptate în funcţie de conţinutul paginii.
Companie Domeniu Politica de confidenţialitate
CXENSE cxense.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
gcks, gckp, _cX_segmentInfo, cx_profile_timeout, cx_profile_data
Google DFP google.com Vezi politica de confidenţialitate
__gads, id, NID, SID, ANID, IDE, DSID, FLC, AID, TAID, exchange_uid, uid, _ssum, test_cookie, 1P_JAR, APISID, evid_0046, evid_0046-synced
Trimite
Vezi politica de confidențialitate