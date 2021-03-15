Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2021. Lista completă anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Lungmetrajul "Nomadland", regizat de Chloe Zhao, se regăseşte pe lista peliculelor care au fost nominalizate luni la premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun film.

La categoria cel mai bun film vor concura în acest an următoarele producţii cinematografice: "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Promising Young Woman", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of Chicago 7", "Mank".

”Colectiv”, documentarul regizat de Alexander Nanau, a devenit primul film românesc din istorie nominalizat la Premiile Oscar, fiind nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun documentar” și la categoria „cel mai bun film internațional”.

Setarile tale privind cookie-urile nu permit afisarea continutul din aceasta sectiune. Poti actualiza setarile modulelor coookie direct din browser sau de aici – e nevoie sa accepti cookie-urile social media

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2021

Cel mai bun film: “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Cel mai bun regizor: Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Cea mai bună actriţă: Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Cel mai bun actor: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Maria Bakalova (”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Close (”Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”), Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas, “Minari” - Lee Isaac Chung, “Promising Young Woman” - Emerald Fennell, “Sound of Metal” - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Aaron Sorkin

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer; “The Father” - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller; “Nomadland” - Chloé Zhao, “One Night in Miami” - Kemp Powers; “The White Tiger” - Ramin Bahrani

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: “Another Round” (Danemarca), “Better Days” (Hong Kong), “colectiv” (România), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia), “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia şi Herţegovina)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “Onward” (Pixar), “Over the Moon” (Netflix), “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix), “Soul” (Pixar), “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “colectiv”, “Crip Camp”, “The Mole Agent”, “My Octopus Teacher”, “Time”

Cea mai bună imagine: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt; “Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt; “News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski; “Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael

Cel mai bun montaj: “The Father”, Yorgos Lamprinos; “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao; “Promising Young Woman”, Frédéric Thoraval; “Sound of Metal”, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Alan Baumgarten

Cel mai bun sunet: Greyhound” - Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer; “Mank” - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin; “News of the World” - John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum; “Soul” - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro; “Sound of Metal” - Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: “Love and Monsters”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”, “Tenet”

Machiaj şi coafură: “Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”

Cele mai bune costume: “Emma”, “Mank”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”

Cântec original: “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), “Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), “Húsavík” (“Eurovision Song Contest”), “Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”), “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: “Da 5 Bloods” - Terence Blanchard, “Mank” - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Minari” - Emile Mosseri, “News of the World” - James Newton Howard, “Soul” - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, & Jon Batiste

Design de producţie:“The Father”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Tenet”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: “Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “White Eye”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: “Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar), “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix), “Opera” (Beasts & Natives Alike), “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “Colette”, “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, “Do Not Split”, “Hunger Ward”, “A Love Song for Latasha”.

Nominalizările pentru cele 24 de categorii de la premiile Oscar 2021 au fost anunţate prin intermediul unui streaming video de Priyanka Chopra şi Nick Jonas.

Cea de-a 93-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 25 aprilie la Los Angeles. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC şi va fi difuzată în peste 225 de ţări şi teritorii din întreaga lume.

Editor : D.C.