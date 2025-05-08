Live TV

Mastercard Turns ATMs into Civic Empowerment Tools that Put Public Funds in People’s Hands

Data publicării:
Billboard_KV_eng Article sponsored by Mastercard
Din articol
From Cashpoint to Civic Point: Reinventing Public Engagement  A European Innovation with Global Potential  Financial Inclusion – at Scale 

Pioneered in Poland, the banking machine innovation allows European citizens to control both their personal funds and public money.

Warsaw, 5.05.2025 — As Europe faces an urgent call for greater inclusion, democratic renewal, and social cohesion, Mastercard, in partnership with the ATM provider ITCARD, is answering with a powerful innovation: reimagining the ATM as a civic tool for participatory budget. 

This new platform allows people not just to withdraw private funds—it also gives them access to public money and lets them help decide how it will be used. The program kicked off with a pilot in the Polish city of Elk and this month began its expansion to other cities. It will soon to be available in Łomża and discussions are under way with two of the five largest cities in Poland. When citizens access ATMs in those cities with their bank card, during local voting periods, they are now given the option to cast their vote on where public funding should go. 

“We are a technology company and we believe that technology can help make the world more and more inclusive,” said Jerzy Holub, VP Marketing & Communications, Mastercard Warsaw. “At a moment when Europe is rethinking the future of its democracies, we’re rethinking what financial infrastructure can do. This platform makes the ATM a democratic interface—connecting people to the heart of public decision-making.The Public Money ATM’s” 

From Cashpoint to Civic Point: Reinventing Public Engagement 

Today European citizens are calling for more transparency, involvement, and trust in public life. Younger generations in particular are seeking new ways to engage in society to drive positive change. This initiative offers a new form of engagement—simple, accessible, and scalable—by embedding democratic participation in a tool they already use: the ATM. By integrating civic access into daily financial routines, Mastercard is lowering the barrier to participation and turning ATMs into micro-moments of democracy.  

A European Innovation with Global Potential 

Mastercard has created a non-partisan, inclusive solution that supports key societal priorities: empowering citizens, increasing transparency, and reconnecting people with public life. During the Elk pilot, residents were able to vote at Planet Cash ATMs on whether public funds should go to a cleaner air initiative, a children’s dream room, bolstering ambulance resources or a dog park.  

Prior to the introduction of the “Public Money ATMs,” voting for public funds in Elk was done through traditional methods. During the pilot, 28% of all votes were cast through the ATMs. 20.45% of people who went to ATMs just to withdraw cash also decided to participate in the vote.
The results proved that the concept works, making way for the expansion throughout Poland. 

Financial Inclusion – at Scale 

The program embodies Mastercard’s purpose of financial inclusion, and the brand is now inviting local and regional governments and innovation partners to scale the platform across Europe and globally. As trust in political institutions declines, people increasingly look to trusted brands to play a constructive role in society. With this initiative Mastercard aims to answer that call by turning financial infrastructure into civic infrastructure. 

 

Setarile tale privind cookie-urile nu permit afisarea continutul din aceasta sectiune. Poti actualiza setarile modulelor coookie direct din browser sau de aici – e nevoie sa accepti cookie-urile social media

Editor : A.D.V.

Urmărește știrile Digi24.ro și pe Google News

Top Citite
george simion la tribuna parlamentului
1
George Simion afirmă că îşi va da demisia de la Cotroceni dacă referendumul având ca temă...
Remus Ștefureac, director INSCOP, la In Fața ta FOTO Captură video
2
Sociologul Remus Ștefureac: Viitorul președinte al României ar putea fi „cel mai puternic...
putin
3
Vladimir Putin dă vina pe România pentru războiul din Ucraina
dumitru costin gesticuleaza
4
Președintele BNS, după anunțul lui George Simion privind concedierea a 500.000 de...
Voters Go To The Polls In The First Round Of Romania's Presidential Elections
5
George Simion dezvăluie de ce a fost la Viena după primul tur al alegerilor. „Face parte...
Donald Trump a făcut anunțul direct de la Casa Albă: ”Lumea nu a mai văzut așa ceva vreodată”
Digi Sport
Donald Trump a făcut anunțul direct de la Casa Albă: ”Lumea nu a mai văzut așa ceva vreodată”
Descarcă aplicația Digi Sport
Recomandările redacţiei
O vedere aeriană generală cu un lac de decantare a minelor de cupru de la Roșia Poieni, lângă satul Roșia
Cum și-a redescoperit România „comorile” ascunse în subteran...
sursa foto: cititor digi24.ro
Incendiu violent în Sectorul 6 din București: intervin 21 de...
photo-collage.png - 2025-05-08T094208.341
Tornadă în județul Tulcea. Oamenii au primit mesaj RO-Alert. ANM...
WhatsApp Image 2025-05-07 at 18.54.47
O Românie împărțită în două. Ce mai rămâne de făcut ca să nu ajungem...
Ultimele știri
Donald Trump va anunța un acord comercial major cu „o țară mare și foarte respectată”
Țările Baltice şi-au închis spaţiul aerian pentru liderii slovac şi sârb în drum spre Rusia. Polonia, decizie identică pentru Fico
Donald Trump vrea să schimbe încă o denumire geografică. Ce golf ar putea fi rebotezat și care sunt implicațiile geopolitice
Citește mai multe
Te-ar putea interesa și:
Pressekonferenz der Europaeischen Zentralbank.
Președintele Băncii Centrale Europene, Christine Lagarde, vrea ca Europa să renunțe la Visa, Mastercard, PayPal și Alipay
RoomForEveryone_Thumbnail_1920x1080
Mastercard’s data tool shows entrepreneurs the best places to open shop in Poland
bancnote euro ies din bancomat
Rușii au golit bancomatele din Finlanda. O companie de ATM-uri a interzis retragerile de bani cu un card foarte popular în Rusia
o mana care tine carduri visa si mastercard si bancnote de ruble
Rușii nu-și vor mai putea folosi cardurile bancare. Visa și Mastercard își suspendă operațiunile din Rusia
tanar bancomat
Un tânăr a găsit 12.000 de lei într-un ATM din Alba Iulia. El a predat banii poliţiştilor
Partenerii noștri
Pe Roz
Fiul lui Meghan Markle și al prințului Harry a împlinit 6 ani pe 6 mai: "Soarele nostru". Ce simbolizează...
Cancan
Gabriela Firea, decizie de ultimă oră! Ce va face dacă Nicușor Dan câștigă alegerile prezidențiale de pe 18...
Fanatik.ro
O fabrică din România va fi salvată de japonezi. Județul unde este așteptată investiția de 35 de milioane de...
editiadedimineata.ro
AI poate depista ADHD printr-o analiză a ochilor
Fanatik.ro
Ce a putut să găsească Piedone la un abator din Popești-Leordeni. Șeful ANPC a rămas fără cuvinte. ”Nu îmi...
Adevărul
Mașini scumpe, vieți modeste: obsesia românilor pentru aparențe. „Mulți nu vor să pară săraci, pur și simplu”
Playtech
Ce bani are voie să gestioneze administratorul de asociaţie. Locatarii nu ştiu acest aspect
Digi FM
George Simion, despre casele de 35.000 de euro: "A fost forma noastră de marketing. Nu le-am făcut vreo...
Digi Sport
Decizia a fost luată: OUT după eliminarea din Champions League! A jucat din minutul 83
Pro FM
Momentul când Kanye West părăsește furios interviul cu Piers Morgan: „Un bebeluș mare care nu-și asumă nimic”
Film Now
Ce se știe despre fiicele lui Adam Sandler. Sadie are 19 ani și e pasionată de actorie, iar Sunny, de 16 ani...
Adevarul
Cele 6 regrete care te vor urmări pe patul de moarte, dacă nu le conștientizezi la timp
Newsweek
Când se face plata pensiei pe card în mai? Casele de Pensii pregătesc documentele spre bănci
Digi FM
Jennifer Lopez a dezvăluit ce promisiune le-a făcut gemenilor ei după divorțul de Ben Affleck: „M-am ținut de...
Digi World
Cea mai bătrână persoană din lume e o britanică de 115 ani. Povestea ei de viață și secretele simple ale...
Digi Animal World
De ce îngrijitorii unei grădini zoologice nu-și arată niciodată fața puilor de vultur: „Nu trebuie să creadă...
Film Now
"Cel mai rău lucru pe care l-am trăit în viața mea". Christina Applegate, dată cu totul peste cap de...
UTV
Ștefan Bănică Jr. și fiul său, Radu Ștefan, apariție rară împreună la un eveniment de modă în București