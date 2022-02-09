Live TV

Video Lista nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2022. Care este favoritul să câștige titlul de cel mai bun film

The Power of the Dog
„The Power of the Dog” are cele mai multe şanse la premiile Oscar 2022, fiind nominalizat la 12 categorii, printre care şi cea pentru cel mai bun film. Foto: Profimedia Images

„The Power of the Dog”, un western cu accente sumbre şi psihologice, difuzat de Netflix, are cele mai multe şanse la premiile Oscar din acest an, fiind nominalizat la 12 categorii, printre care şi cea pentru cel mai bun film, relatează Reuters.

În regia lui Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog” concurează la categoria Cel mai bun film cu peliculele „Belfast”, „Coda”, „Don't Look Up”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „Nightmare Alley” şi „West Side Story”.

Filmul i-a adus lui Campion o nominalizare la categoria Cel mai bun regizor, unde concurează cu Steven Spielberg („West Side Story”), Kenneth Branagh („Belfast”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi („Drive My Car”) şi Paul Thomas Anderson („Licorice Pizza”).

Benedict Cumberbatch, care interpretează rolul principal în „The Power of the Dog”, a fost nominalizat la categoria Cel mai bun actor în rol principal, împreună cu Javier Bardem („Being the Ricardos”), Andrew Garfield („Tick, Tick... Boom!”), Will Smith („King Richard”) şi Denzel Washington („The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

La categoria Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal au fost nominalizate Jessica Chastain („The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman („The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz („Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman („Being the Ricardos”) şi Kristen Stewart („Spencer”).

Nominalizările pentru cele 23 de categorii de trofee care vor fi atribuite la gala de decernare a premiilor Oscar din 2022 au fost anunţate marţi, prin intermediul unui streaming video, de actorii americani Leslie Jordan şi Tracee Ellis Ross.

În total, 276 de lungmetraje au aspirat să fie nominalizate anul acesta la Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film, reprezentând din cauza pandemiei cel mai mic număr de pelicule din ultimii zece ani, conform Agerpres. În 2021, 366 de pelicule au candidat la categoria regină a premiilor decernate de Academia Americană de Film.

La ediţia de anul acesta nu pot participa decât filmele lansate între 1 martie şi 31 decembrie 2021, iar Academia a menţinut modificarea excepţională în regulamentul său introdusă anul trecut pentru a admite în competiţie şi filmele care au fost lansate doar în "streaming" şi nu au fost prezentate în cinematografe, cu condiţia să fi avut programată lansarea pe marile ecrane, dar care nu a fost posibilă din cauza pandemiei.

În 2021, gala Oscar a fost amânată din februarie până la sfârşitul lunii aprilie şi a avut loc pentru prima dată la Union Station, o gară din centrul oraşului Los Angeles.

Lista nominalizărilor la cea de-a 94-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, trofee atribuite de Academia de film americană (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - AMPAS):

- Cel mai bun film: „Belfast”, „CODA”, „Don't Look Up”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”

- Cel mai bun regizor: Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story”

- Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, „The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick... Boom!”; Will Smith, „King Richard”; Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”

- Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, „The Lost Daughter”; Penelope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, „Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, „Spencer”

- Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ciaran Hinds, „Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, „CODA”; Jesse Plemons, „The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, „Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, „The Power of the Dog”

- Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Jessie Buckley, „The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, „West Side Story”; Judi Dench, „Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, „The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, „King Richard”

- Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Drive My Car”, „Flee”, „The Hand of God”, „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”, „The Worst Person in the World”

- Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „Encanto”, „Flee”, „Luca”, „The Mitchells vs. The Machine”, „Raya and the Last Dragon”

- Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „CODA”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „The Lost Daughter”, „The Power of the Dog”

- Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Belfast”, „Don't Look Up”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „The Worst Person in the World”

- Cea mai bună imagine: „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”

- Cea mai bună scenografie: „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”

- Cel mai bun montaj: „Don't Look Up”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Tick, Tick... Boom!”

- Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: „Don't Look Up”, „Dune”, „Encanto”, „Parallel Mothers”, „The Power of the Dog”

- Cel mai bun cântec: „King Richard”, „Encanto”, „Belfast”, „No Time to Die”, „Four Good Days”

- Cel mai bun sunet: „Belfast”, „Dune”, „No Time to Die”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Westside Story”

- Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „Dune”, „Free Guy”, „No Time to Die”, „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, „Spider-Man: No Way Home”

- Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură: "Coming 2 America", "Cruella", "Dune", "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", "House of Gucci"

- Cele mai bune costume: "Cruella", "Cyrano", "Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "Westside Story"

- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Affairs of the Art", "Bestia", "Boxballet", "Robin Robin", "The Windshield Wiper"

- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live action: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run", "The Dress", "The Long Goodbye", "On My Mind", "Please Hold"

- Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "Ascension", "Attica", "Flee", "Summer of Soul", "Riding with Fire"

- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Audible", "Lead Me Home", "The Queen of Basketball", "Three Songs for Benazir", "When We Were Bullies"

Cea de-a 94-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 27 martie la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC.

