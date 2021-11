Romania's Nicolae Ciucă designated PM to defuse crisis under new coalition

The Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on Monday appointed once again interim Defense Minister, Nicolae Ciucă as designated Prime Minister. Ciucă is expected on Thursday to get the confidence vote from the Romanian Parliament, alongside his cabinet composed of Liberals (PNL) , Social Democrats (PSD) and ethnic Hungarians (UDMR).

After being asked by president Klaus Iohannis to form a new governmet, the retired army general Nicolae Ciucă stated on Monday that he hopes to get the confidence vote on Thursday in Parliament.

”The Romanian citizens expect us to ensure political stability and find proper solutions to fight the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, as well. We need a government with a solid agenda that proves we are qualified to apply the right decisions needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)”, stated Nicolae Ciucă.

The future government foresees that Liberals will keep eight ministers, the Social Democrats will gain nine, while the ethnic Hungarian’s party will be in charge of three ministers.

The coalition parties (PNL, PSD, UDMR) are expected to nominate on Monday evening the complete list of the future cabinet members.

The appointment Nicolae Ciucă as designated prime minister is expected to end the political turmoil in Romania, after nearly three months of political crisis. The interim Prime Minister, Florin Cîțu, will most likely will become the next president of Romanian Senate, while the acutal Social Democrat leader, Marcel Ciolacu, will take over the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Romanian Parliament.

Editor : Ștefania Vîlcu