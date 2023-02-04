Premiile Grammy 2023. Lista nominalizărilor la cea de-a 65-a ediție

Premiile Grammy 2023, cea de-a 65-a ediție, vor avea loc duminică, pe 5 februarie 2023, la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles.
În cadrul ceremoniei, vor fi premiate cele mai bune înregistrări, compoziții și artiști, fiind luat în calcul intervalul 1 octombrie 2021 - 30 septembrie 2022.
Printre nominalizații la premiile Grammy 2023 se numără Adele, Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Coldplay, Mary J. Blidge, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Stiles și Jay-Z.
Cel mai bun artist nou Grammy 2023
Anitta
Priscilla Renea
Omar Apollo
Tobe Nwigwe
Mulatto
Samara Joy
Molly Tuttle
Domi and JD Beck
Måneskin
Wet Leg
Albumul anului Grammy 2023
30 - Adele
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Voyage - ABBA
Special - Lizzo
In These Silent Days -Brandi Carlile
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Melodia anului Grammy 2023
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
As It Was - Harry Styles
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
abcdefu - Gayle
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
About Damn Time - Lizzo
GOD DID - DJ Khaled
Easy on Me - Adele
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Înregistrarea anului Grammy 2023
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
As It Was - Harry Styles
About Damn Time - Lizzo
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Woman - Doja Cat
You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile, Lucius
Don’t Shut Me Down - ABBA
Easy on Me - Adele
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Cel mai bun album rap Grammy 2023
God Did - DJ Khaled
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Cel mai bun videoclip Grammy 2023
Woman - Doja Cat
All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift, Saul Germaine
Yet To Come - BTS, Yong-seok Choi, Tiffany Suh
As It Was - Harry Styles
Easy on Me - Adele, Xavier Dolan, Nancy Grant
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Cea mai bună interpretare metal Grammy 2023
Blackout - Turnstile
Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi
Kill or Be Killed - Muse
We’ll Be Back - Megadeth
Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost
Cel mai bun album rock Grammy 2023
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Crawler - Idles
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon
Cel mai bun cântec R&B Grammy 2023
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
CUFF IT - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Hrs and Hrs - Priscilla Renea
Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton
Cel mai bun cântec rap Grammy 2023
pushin P -Future, Young Thug, Gunna
GOD DID - Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Churchill Downs - Drake, Jack Harlow, Boi-1da
WAIT FOR U - Drake, Future, Tems
Cea mai bună interpretare pop solo Grammy 2023
Woman - Doja Cat
About Damn Time - Lizzo
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
As It Was - Harry Styles
Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
Easy on Me - Adele
Cea mai bună înregistrare dance Grammy 2023
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo
Rosewood - Bonobo
Intimidated - H.E.R., Kaytranada
On My Knees - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan, Cassian Stewart-Kasimba
Cel mai bun cântec country Grammy 2023
Til You Can’t - Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault] - Taylor Swift, Lori McKenna
If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure
Doin' This - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Rob Williford
Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris, Julia Michaels, Ryan Hurd
I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die - Chris Stapleton, Rodney Crowell
Cel mai bun album reggae Grammy 2023
Gifted - Koffee
The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid
Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy
Scorcha - Sean Paul
Third Time's The Charm - Protoje
Cea mai bună interpretare R&B Grammy 2023
VIRGO’S GROOVE - Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Hrs and Hrs - Priscilla Renea
Over - Lucky Daye
Here With Me - Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak
Cel mai bun album vocal pop Grammy 2023
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Voyage - ABBA
Special - Lizzo
Cel mai bun album de muzică alternativă Grammy 2023
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
We - Arcade Fire
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Fossora - Björk
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief
Cel mai bun cântec rock Grammy 2023
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo
Black Summer - Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante
Harmonia’s Dream - Adam Granduciel, Robbie Bennett
Blackout - Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth
Cea mai bună interpretare rock Grammy 2023
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne, Jeff Beck
Old Man - Beck
Crawl! - Idles
So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams
Wild Child - The Black Keys
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Holiday - Turnstile
Cea mai bună interpretare rap Grammy 2023
pushin P - Future, Young Thug, Gunna
GOD DID - Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled
F.N.F. (Let's Go) - GloRilla, Hitkidd
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Cel mai bun album dance/electronic Grammy 2023
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
Cel mai bun album country Grammy 2023
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Cel mai bun album latin pop Grammy 2023
Dharma - Sebastian Yatra
De adentro pa afuera - Camilo Echeverry Correa
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
VIAJANTE - Fonseca
Pasiero - Rubén Blades, Boca Livre
Cel mai bun album R&B Grammy 2023
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Breezy - Chris Brown
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
