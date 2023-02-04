Premiile Grammy 2023. Lista nominalizărilor la cea de-a 65-a ediție

Premiile Grammy 2023, cea de-a 65-a ediție, vor avea loc duminică, pe 5 februarie 2023, la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles.

În cadrul ceremoniei, vor fi premiate cele mai bune înregistrări, compoziții și artiști, fiind luat în calcul intervalul 1 octombrie 2021 - 30 septembrie 2022.

Printre nominalizații la premiile Grammy 2023 se numără Adele, Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Coldplay, Mary J. Blidge, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Stiles și Jay-Z.

Cel mai bun artist nou Grammy 2023

Anitta

Priscilla Renea

Omar Apollo

Tobe Nwigwe

Mulatto

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Domi and JD Beck

Måneskin

Wet Leg

Albumul anului Grammy 2023

30 - Adele

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Voyage - ABBA

Special - Lizzo

In These Silent Days -Brandi Carlile

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Melodia anului Grammy 2023

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

As It Was - Harry Styles

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

abcdefu - Gayle

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

About Damn Time - Lizzo

GOD DID - DJ Khaled

Easy on Me - Adele

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Înregistrarea anului Grammy 2023

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

As It Was - Harry Styles

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Woman - Doja Cat

You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile, Lucius

Don’t Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy on Me - Adele

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar



Cel mai bun album rap Grammy 2023

God Did - DJ Khaled

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Cel mai bun videoclip Grammy 2023

Woman - Doja Cat

All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift, Saul Germaine

Yet To Come - BTS, Yong-seok Choi, Tiffany Suh

As It Was - Harry Styles

Easy on Me - Adele, Xavier Dolan, Nancy Grant

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Cea mai bună interpretare metal Grammy 2023

Blackout - Turnstile

Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi

Kill or Be Killed - Muse

We’ll Be Back - Megadeth

Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost

Cel mai bun album rock Grammy 2023

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Crawler - Idles

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Cel mai bun cântec R&B Grammy 2023

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

CUFF IT - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Hrs and Hrs - Priscilla Renea

Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton



Cel mai bun cântec rap Grammy 2023

pushin P -Future, Young Thug, Gunna

GOD DID - Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Churchill Downs - Drake, Jack Harlow, Boi-1da

WAIT FOR U - Drake, Future, Tems

Cea mai bună interpretare pop solo Grammy 2023

Woman - Doja Cat

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

As It Was - Harry Styles

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Easy on Me - Adele

Cea mai bună înregistrare dance Grammy 2023

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo

Rosewood - Bonobo

Intimidated - H.E.R., Kaytranada

On My Knees - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan, Cassian Stewart-Kasimba

Cel mai bun cântec country Grammy 2023

Til You Can’t - Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault] - Taylor Swift, Lori McKenna

If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure

Doin' This - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Rob Williford

Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris, Julia Michaels, Ryan Hurd

I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die - Chris Stapleton, Rodney Crowell

Cel mai bun album reggae Grammy 2023

Gifted - Koffee

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Cea mai bună interpretare R&B Grammy 2023

VIRGO’S GROOVE - Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Hrs and Hrs - Priscilla Renea

Over - Lucky Daye

Here With Me - Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak

Cel mai bun album vocal pop Grammy 2023

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Voyage - ABBA

Special - Lizzo

Cel mai bun album de muzică alternativă Grammy 2023

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

We - Arcade Fire

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Fossora - Björk

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief

Cel mai bun cântec rock Grammy 2023

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo

Black Summer - Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante

Harmonia’s Dream - Adam Granduciel, Robbie Bennett

Blackout - Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Cea mai bună interpretare rock Grammy 2023

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne, Jeff Beck

Old Man - Beck

Crawl! - Idles

So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams

Wild Child - The Black Keys

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Holiday - Turnstile

Cea mai bună interpretare rap Grammy 2023

pushin P - Future, Young Thug, Gunna

GOD DID - Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled

F.N.F. (Let's Go) - GloRilla, Hitkidd

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Cel mai bun album dance/electronic Grammy 2023

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

The Last Goodbye - ODESZA

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

Cel mai bun album country Grammy 2023

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Cel mai bun album latin pop Grammy 2023

Dharma - Sebastian Yatra

De adentro pa afuera - Camilo Echeverry Correa

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Pasiero - Rubén Blades, Boca Livre

Cel mai bun album R&B Grammy 2023

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Breezy - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

