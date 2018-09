Marine Le Pen, fosta candidată la alegerile prezidențiale din Franța, va fi supusă unui control psihiatric

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 15: French leader of the French Far-right party Front National (FN) Marine Le Pen arrives at the Elysee Presidential Palace for a meeting with French President Francois Hollande on November 15, 2015 in Paris, France. Francois Hollande meets party leaders today after a series of fatal shootings in Paris on Friday. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)