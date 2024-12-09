Live TV

Nominalizări Golden Globes 2025. Sebastian Stan, pe liste pentru cel mai bun actor și la comedie, și la dramă

Data actualizării: Data publicării:
colaj-sebastian-stan
Sebastian Stan, actorul de origine română vedetă la Hollywood, suferă o transformare dramatică pentru noul său film, „A Different Man” FOTO: Profimedia Images

Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru Golden Globes 2025, eveniment ce va avea loc pe 5 ianuarie, conform The Independent.

Actorul Sebastian Stan este nominalizat și la categoria  ”Cel mai bun actor într-un film, musical sau comedie”, pentru rolul interpretat în “A Different Man”, dar și la categoria ”Cel mai bun actor într-un film, dramă”, pentru ”The Apprentice”, unde îl întruchipează pe Donald Trump.

Iată lista nominalizărilor:

TELEVIZIUNE

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune, musical sau comedie

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de televiziune, musical sau comedie

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune, dramă

  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de televiziune, dramă

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shōgun

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie sau film pentru televiziune

  • Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
  • Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
  • Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie sau film pentru televiziune

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Cel mai bun serial TV, dramă

  • “The Day of the Jackal”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Squid Game”

Cel mai bun serial TV, musical sau comedie

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Gentlemen”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”

Cea mai bună miniserie sau film pentru televiziune 

  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Disclaimer”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • The Penguin”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Cea mai bună prestație în stand-up comedy pentru televiziune

  • Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”
  • Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”
  • Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”
  • Adam Sandler, “Love You”
  • Ali Wong, “Single Lady”
  • Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

FILM

Cel mai bun film, musical sau comedie

  • “Anora”
  • “Challengers”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “A Real Pain”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Wicked”

Cel mai bun film, dramă

  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “September 5”

Cel mai bun film străin

  • “All We Imagine as Light”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “The Girl With the Needle”
  • “I’m Still Here”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
  • “Vermiglio”

Cel mai bun scenariu de film

  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Real Pain”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Conclave”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, musical sau comedie

  • Jesse Eisenberg - “A Real Pain”
  • Hugh Grant - “Heretic”
  • Gabriel LaBelle - “Saturday Night”
  • Jesse Plemons - “Kinds of Kindness”
  • Glen Powell - “Hit Man”
  • Sebastian Stan - “A Different Man”

Cea mai bună actriță, musical sau comedie

  • Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Mikey Madison, “Anora”
  • Demi Moore, “The Substance”
  • Zendaya, “Challengers”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, dramă

  • Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
  • Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Daniel Craig, “Queer”
  • Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
  • Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Cea mai bună actriță, drama

  • Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
  • Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
  • Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
  • Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
  • Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Jacques Audiard - “Emilia Pérez”
  • Sean Baker - “Anora”
  • Edward Berger - “Conclave”
  • Brady Corbet - “The Brutalist”
  • Coralie Fargeat - “The Substance”
  • Payal Kapadia - “All We Imagine as Light”

Cel mai bun film animat

  • “Flow”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Memoir of a Snail”
  • “Moana 2”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

