Problemele privind furnizarea căldurii în Bucuresti se prelungesc. Lista imobilelor afectate

Furnizarea căldurii în București a fost din nou amânată. Conform site-ului Termoenergetica, perioada de „echilibrare a sistemului” a fost prelungită cu alte patru zile, din 19 ianuarie, în 23 ianuarie.
Între timp, pe site-ul Termoenergetica continuă să se repercuteze o situație contradictorie. Harta imobilelor afectate este acum în marea majoritate pe culoarea verde, adică „funcționarea este normală”. Totuși, o bună parte dintre aceste imobile sunt trecute, pe aceleași site drept imobile deficitare („se efectuează manevre de echilibrare termică”).
Lista imobilelor fără căldură din București
Sector 1
Punct termic: Beller Bitolia -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Str N. Constantinescu - bl. 9, 11, 11A
• Str Lt. D. Darian - bl. 11B, 23
• Str Lt. Radu Beller - bl. 20, 22
• Str Gen. Andrei Popovici - bl. 6, 1+1B
• Str Ştefan Protopopescu - bl. 24
• Str Puţul lui Zamfir - bl. 20A
Sector 2
Punct termic: Judetului -- 6 blocuri/imobile
• Str Judeţului - bl.18, 19, 20, 17, 20 NOU
• Bld Lacul Tei - bl.19NOU
Punct termic: 5 Lacul Tei -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Tuzla - bl.11, 11A
• Str Grigore C. Moisil - bl.9, 10, 8, 6A, 6
• Bld Lacul Tei - bl.5A2, 5, 5A1, 4, 6B
Punct termic: Ion Maiorescu -- 4 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl.P21-21A, P22, P22A, P23-24
Punct termic: Liceul Iulia Hasdeu -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Ferdinand I -
Punct termic: 2 Colentina -- 20 blocuri/imobile
• Str Ion Alexe - imob.Nr.1, 2, 3, 4, 7
• Str Maşina de Pâine - bl.OD32A, OD32B, OD55, OD36, OD59A, R31
• Şos Ştefan cel Mare - bl.34Bis
• Str Baniţei - bl.OD59B+C
• Şos Colentina - R27, OD40, 34, 33A, 33B, 33C, OD56
Punct termic: 8 Doamna Ghica -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Str Pâncota - bl.11 Nord, 12 Nord,13 Nord
Punct termic: 6 Mosilor -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Str Cercului - bl.5-7
• Cal Moşilor - bl. 9, 3, 1Bis, 1 ( nr. 145 ), 11, 11B, 15; 1 ( nr. 189)
Punct termic: 3 Petricani -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Doamna Ghica - bl.2, 3, 3A SC.A
• Str Ion Berindei - bl.1 SC.A,B,C; 1 SC.D
• Str Luntrei - bl.7, 8A, 8B, 10
• Str Lăptari Tei - bl..4; 3A SC.B
• Str Ripiceni - bl.11, 12, 6, 9, 5
Punct termic: P8 Foisor -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - P8
Punct termic: 4 Cheile Zanoagei -- 26 blocuri/imobile
• Str Alexandru cel Bun - BL.T61; T50 sc.1
• Str Deleni - bl.T69, T65, T63; T66, T74, T64
• Str Grigore Ionescu - bl.T71, T75, T72, T59, T60, T73
• Str Maica Domnului - bl.T56, T57, T58, T54, T55, T52, T53, T51, T50 sc.2
• Str Oteşani - bl.T70, T68, T67, T62
Punct termic: 4 Colentina -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Maşina de Pâine - bl.OD23
• Str Ion Berindei - bl.S22, OD19, OD47
• Str Oteşani - bl.OD53A, OD52-54
• Str Teiul Doamnei - bl. 10
• Şos Colentina - bl.R49, OD42, R15, OD43, R48
Punct termic: Nada Florilor -- 7 blocuri/imobile
• Str Nada Florilor - bl.6, 6 Carpaţi, 2, 1
• Str Braşoveni - bl.5
• Str Ripiceni - bl.4, 3
Punct termic: 5 Colentina -- 18 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Petre Antonescu - Bl. OD51
• Str Ion Berindei - bl.60, 3; OD18; OD21B, OD21A, OD17,OD16 ;OD21C, 20;
• Şos Colentina - bl.59, OD44, OD18, R12, OD46, R14, R11, R13, OD45, 83
Punct termic: 13 Lacul Tei -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Str Grigore C. Moisil - bl. 13B, 7B, 7
• Bld Lacul Tei - bl. 14, 15A, 18, 16, 17, 13A, imob. nr.89-91, 77
• Str Opanez - bl.15B
Punct termic: P10 Foisor -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Str Oborul Nou - P10
Punct termic: 1 Teiul Doamnei -- 27 blocuri/imobile
• Str Nada Florilor - bl.14, 13, 5
• Str Petre Antonescu - bl.11, 12, 23, 24, 26, 25
• Str Braşoveni - bl.15, 17, 19, 16, 18, 20, 7, 4, 3
• Str Lăptari Tei - bl. 6
• Str Teiul Doamnei - bl.8, 9, 10, 21, 22, 1, 2
Punct termic: 3 Fundeni -- 17 blocuri/imobile
• Str Maior Vasile Băcilă - bl.33, 33A, 34, 34A, 32, 32A, 31A
• Str Pescarilor - bl.36,
• Str Răscoala 1907 - bl.31
• Str Radovanu - bl.37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45
Punct termic: 2 Cheile Zanoagei -- 23 blocuri/imobile
• Str Alexandru cel Bun - bl.T21A, T19A, T16; T18, T17A, T21B, T17B, T19B; T20, T22 ;
• Str Cristea Mateescu - bl.T15C,T15A,T15B
• Str Grigore Ionescu - bl.T26, T14, T13, T28, T27 , T25
• Str Oteşani - bl.T23A, T24A, T24, T23B
Punct termic: 3 Cheile Zanoagei -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Str Berechet - bl.T31A
• Str Inginerilor Tei - bl.T31B, T30C, T30B, T30A
• Bld Ghica Tei - bl.T32, T33,
• Str Oteşani - Camin C7 (Bl.T29)
Punct termic: 2 Teiul Doamnei -- 18 blocuri/imobile
• Str Alexandru cel Bun - bl.35, 42
• Str Cristea Mateescu - bl.35, 34
• Str Petre Antonescu - bl.28; 29
• Str Grigore Ionescu - bl. 43; 44
• Bld Ghica Tei - bl.41,40
• Str Teiul Doamnei - bl.33,32,31,39,38,37,36,27
• Str Sânzieni - bl.30
Punct termic: P7A Foisor -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - P7A
Punct termic: D5 Mihai Bravu -- 15 blocuri/imobile
• Int Cap. Nicolae Cergă - BL.P4-5
• Şos Mihai Bravu - BL.D5
• Str Vitejiei - BL. 1
• Str Vatra Luminoasă - BL. D6, P7, P7A
• Str Slt. Pompiliu Manoliu - BL. G2, P1
• Str Lt. Victor Manu - Vila H
• Str Maior Ion Coravu - BL.C5, C6, P3A-P3B, C4,P2
• Str Ciurea - BL. P6A+B
Punct termic: 6 Pantelimon -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Dobrina - bl. 49B, 49C; 49D1; 49C1
• Bld Chişinău - bl. 48A; 49
• Şos Pantelimon - bl.45, 48, 54
• Str Renului - bl. 49D
Punct termic: 18 Pantelimon -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Str Fântânica - bl.204, 203, imob.Nr.14A
• Şos Pantelimon - bl.206, 205sc.A,B, 400B, 400A, 400C
• Ale Cislău - bl.10, 9A
Punct termic: 22 Pantelimon -- 21 blocuri/imobile
• Str Măgura Vulturului - bl.430, 434, 446, 435
• Str Elev Ştefan Ştefănescu - bl.444, 449, 450, 451, 445, 452, 443, imob.Nr.41
• Str Avrig - bl.440,441,442
• Str Ritmului - bl.431, 433, 432, 439, 438, 439A
Punct termic: 20 Pantelimon -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Str Amiral Ioan Murgescu - bl.401
• Şos Pantelimon - bl.404-405, 400, 402A, 403A, 402, 403
• Str Baicului - bl.401A
Punct termic: 10 Pantelimon -- 15 blocuri/imobile
• Str Alexandru Ipsilanti - bl.29Bis, 29E
• Str Logofătul Dan - bl.22
• Str Bodeşti - bl.29A, 29B
• Şos Pantelimon - bl.3, 4
• Str Armaşul Marcu - bl. 23, 24, 28, 27, 29, 25, 26
• Str Cluceru Sandu - bl.29C
Punct termic: 5 Socului -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Chişinău - bl.A1, A5, A5Bis, A3Bis, A4, A2, A3
• Str Dimitrie Hârlescu - bl.A5A
Punct termic: 8 Pantelimon -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Biserica Mărcuţa - bl.34, 35Bis
• Şos Fundeni - bl.11C, 11B, 11D; 11 sc.A+B
• Şos Pantelimon - bl.11, 9, 10, 10A, 9A, 11A
Punct termic: 1 Republicii -- 17 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl.D17, D16, D3, D4, D1, D2, D5
• Int Sg. Ion Tancu - imob. Nr.6, 8, 1, 5, 3, 4, 8
• Int Serg. Ion Panţâru - imob.Nr.10, 3, 8
Punct termic: Chiristigii -- 6 blocuri/imobile
• Str Chiristigii - bl.P36A, P36B, P36, P36C
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl.P38, P37-P37A
Punct termic: H1 Victor Manu -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Dimitrie Marinescu - imob Nr.48, 50, 52, 54
• Str Lt. Victor Manu - bl.A, F, G1, H1
• Str Maior Ion Coravu - bl.G3, G2, H2
Punct termic: 2 Voiniceni -- 26 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Chişinău - bl.M7; M8; M9
• Str Cernăuţi - bl. M10, B28, M10A; B27
• Str Herţa - bl.D2, B29, J2, X1, X2, X3, X4;
• Str Pescăruşului - bl.B26, D6 ; J1; D5; B25; D4; B24
• Ale Codlea - bl.D3, D1, J3, D7
Punct termic: 1 Socului -- 14 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Mozaicului - bl.B1, B2, B3 sc.A+B,C; B5, B4, B7, B8, B9 sc.A,B,C
• Bld Chişinău - bl. B6 sc.A,B,C; A7, A7 bis, A8
• Str Cernăuţi - bl. A9
• Str Dimitrie Hârlescu - bl. A6
Punct termic: U2 Avrig -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Str Avrig - bl.U2
Punct termic: P16 Mihai Bravu -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl.P16-P16A, P16Bis
• Bld Ferdinand I - bl.P32, P31, P33, P17
• Str Avrig - bl.P33A
• Str Ziduri Între Vii - imob.Nr.11
Punct termic: 1 Dimitrov -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Ferdinand I - bl.O11,O10, O13, O12, O14, imob.nr.118
• Str Avrig - bl.O18,O20,O15,O16,O19,O17
Punct termic: 23 Baicului -- 23 blocuri/imobile
• Str Tâmpa - bl.1B, 1C, 3C,11
• Str Fântânica - bl.7B, 8
• Str Baicului - bl. 2, 4, 5B, 1A, 5A; 3A
• Str Costache Conachi - bl.6C, 5E, 6B, 5C, 6A, 5D, 7A
• Ale Cislău - bl.3B, 3D, 3E, 9B, 9C
Punct termic: 13 Pantelimon -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Pantelimon - bl.41, 46, 47
Sectorul 3
Punct termic: 9C4/2 - Partial -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Str Lotrioara - bl. V32, V30, V31
Punct termic: 21 Foișor -- 17 blocuri/imobile
• Str Vlaicu Vodă - bl. C8, C9
• Str Vlad Dracul - bl. B12, B13
• Str Vasile Cârlova - bl. A7, A7bis
• Str Emil Gârleanu - bl. A6, A4
• Str Lt. col. Dumitru Papazoglu - bl. B10, C6
• Str Anastasie Panu - bl. A12, A5, A16, B7
• Str Alexandru Moruzzi Voievod - bl. A11, A13, B6
Punct termic: 2 Unităţii -- 16 blocuri/imobile
• Str Vulcan Judeţul - bl. B1B, B1C, B3A
• Str Traian Popovici - bl. B3D, B4, B4D, B4F, B4A
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl. B2A, B2B, B2C, B1, B1A, B1D, B3B, B3C
• Str Caloian Judeţul - bl. B4C, Scoala Generala nr. 80
Punct termic: 1 Labirint -- 5 blocuri/imobile
• Str Matei Basarab - bl. L111A, L109, L108, L109bis, L110
Punct termic: Mihai Bravu Vest -- 18 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 103, 104, 105
• Bld Decebal - bl. S1, S2, S2A+S2B, S3
• Ale Apostol Mărgărit - bl. 106, 107, 108, D.G.A.S.P.C, Centrul de zi Titan-Cercelus9 cresa nr.35
• Str Cerceluş - bl. 10-11
Punct termic: 1 Laborator -- 31 blocuri/imobile
• Str Aniversării - bl. 39A
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl. V10, V18, V7, V11, V12, V9, V15, V16, V8, V13, V17
• Str Laborator - bl. V14
• Str Iancu Brezeanu - bl. V31B
• Str Agatha Bârsescu - bl. V26C, V31A, V30B, V26A, V28, V30A, V26B, V29, V25, V27A, V27B
• Str Alexander Von Humboldt - bl. V23A
• Ale Blăjel - bl. V5, V6
• Str Breaza - bl. V24A, V23B
Punct termic: G3 -- 9 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Unirii - bl. G2, H1, G3, G2A, G2B, G2C
• Str Ion Pillat - bl. G1, G1A
• Bld Decebal - bl. H2
Punct termic: 1 Călăraşi -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Cal Călăraşi - Cal. Călăraşi bl. 50, 70, 68, 65, 49, 71, 67, 66,
Punct termic: 4 Theodor Speranţia -- 32 blocuri/imobile
• Str Voroneţ - bl. A15+A15bis, A22, D8, D7, D6, D5A, D4, D5, D2, D3, D1
• Str Meşterul Manole - bl. D17, D10, D9, D11, D15
• Str Negoiu - bl. D18, D16, D14, D12
• Str Ion Păunescu-Paltin - bl. D13
• Str Dristorului - bl. A21, B14, A23, B13, A20, B7, B14, B20
• Int Arenei - bl. B2, B3
Punct termic: 2 Tomis -- 22 blocuri/imobile
• Str Plut. Ion Nedelcu - H11, H12
• Str Istriei - bl. C6, H16, H18
• Int Sold. Dumitru Drăgan - bl. 8A, 8A1, 8A2
• Bld Râmnicu Sărat - bl. H13, H14, H15, H17
• Bld Camil Ressu - bl. A7, A7BIS, A8, A8BIS, A9, A10, A11, C10, C11, C12
Punct termic: 1 Anexa -- 28 blocuri/imobile
• Int Ţiglina - Scoala Gimnaziala Cezar Bolliac
• Str Diligenţei -
• Str Mircea Bădescu -
• Str Nicolae Tudor -
• Str Levănţica -
• Str Dristorului -
• Str Cerceluş -
Punct termic: 5 Călăraşi -- 5 blocuri/imobile
• Str Matei Basarab - 64
• Cal Călăraşi - 59, 60, 61, 58
Punct termic: 3 Papiu Ilarian -- 6 blocuri/imobile
• Int Părului - bl. 59, 59bis
• Str Complexului - bl. 60, 61
• Str Alexandru Papiu Ilarian - bl. 42, 43
Punct termic: 1 C3/1 -- 20 blocuri/imobile
• Int Horbotei - bl. M1, M2, T3, T4, G5, M10
• Int Bârsei - bl. G3, G4, G6, G7, G8
• Int Bădeni - bl. G1, G2, T5, T6, M13, M13A, M18, M19, M61
Punct termic: 1Catelu -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Int Patinoarului - bl.PM50, PM55
• Bld Basarabia - bl.34,
• Str Gheorghe Petraşcu - bl.PM53, PM54
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - bl.PM51, PM52, PM56
Punct termic: 9 Catelu -- 9 blocuri/imobile
• Str Gheorghe Petraşcu - bl.A7,8,9,9A,A9B,B7,B10,B9,B8
Punct termic: 1Muncii -- 28 blocuri/imobile
• Str Sold. Niculae T. Sebe - bl. L11, L12, L32, L35, L36, L37, L40, L40A
• Str Sold. Petre M. Tină - bl. L9B, L13, L30, L31, L33, L34, L38, L39, L41
• Str Murgeni - bl. L9A, L27, L28, L29
• Bld Basarabia - bl. L7, L8, L9, L13A, L13B, L13C, L13D
Punct termic: 24A -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Str Baba Novac - bl. 24A, 24B, 24C
Punct termic: 1L. Patrascanu -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Int Muncii - bl. M8
• Bld Basarabia - bl. M11, M14, M15, MC17A
• Str Lucreţiu Pătrăşcanu - bl. G1, MC18,MC18A, MC18B, MC19
Punct termic: S1-S3 -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Str Prof. Dr. Nicolau S. Stefan - bl. S1
• Str Baba Novac - bl. S2, S3
Punct termic: 5Catelu -- 9 blocuri/imobile
• Int Vâslei - bl. PM63
• Bld Basarabia - bl. 35, 36
• Ale Frt. Constantin Tudor - bl. 40, 41
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - bl. PM60, PM61, PM62, 42
Punct termic: IOR -- 26 blocuri/imobile
• Str Sold. Niculae T. Sebe - bl.S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, V11
• Str Gheorghe Tăttărescu - bl.P1, P2, S13
• Str Murgeni - bl.L23, L25, L26,
• Str Bucovina - bl.G1, G2, G3, O1, O2
• Str Copăceni - bl. L20, L21, L22, L24, W3
• Str Constantin Brâncuşi - bl.D12, D13, D14, S14
Punct termic: 11 C5/2 -- 28 blocuri/imobile
• Str Ozana - bl. I32, J53
• Ale Lipăneşti - bl. 10, M1, J12, J17, J18, J19, J20, J21, J22,
• Ale Iosif Hodoş - bl. J15, J43, J50, PC5-PC6
• Str Jean-Alexandru Steriadi - bl. M3, PC4
• Str Câmpineanca - bl. T1, T2, T3, T4, T4bis
• Str Sg. Dumitru Pene - bl. J11, J51
• Bld 1 Decembrie 1918 - bl. J41, J42
• Str Ceairului - bl. M2, J10
Punct termic: 2Catelu -- 9 blocuri/imobile
• Int Tropicelor -
• Str Gruiul Argeşului - bl. 31A, 31B, MC5
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - bl. 1C3, MC1, MC2, MC3, MC4, MC6
Punct termic: 10 C5/2 -- 15 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Feteşti - bl. F1, F2, F3,J16, I25
• Str Feteşti - bl.V12,F4,F5
• Str Jean-Alexandru Steriadi - bl. J14, L17,I19 ,I21
• Ale Ciucea - bl. L18, L19, L20
Punct termic: 8C3/2 -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Vasile Goldiş - bl.1
• Ale Barajul Rovinari - bl.Y12, Y13
• Ale Barajul Bistriţei - bl.4, Y4, Y5
• Bld 1 Decembrie 1918 - bl.2, 3, 5, Y11
Punct termic: 8A -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Iosif Hodoş - bl. P102
• Str Ciucea - bl. P106
• Str Câmpineanca - bl. P103, P109, RE3
• Bld 1 Decembrie 1918 - bl. P100-101, P105, P108
Punct termic: MY -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Textiliştilor - bl. MY1, MY2, MY11, MY12
• Bld Basarabia - bl. MY5, MY6, MY7, MY8
• Str Lucreţiu Pătrăşcanu - bl. MY3, MY4
• Bld 1 Decembrie 1918 - bl. MY9, M10
Punct termic: 8 C4/2 -- 5 blocuri/imobile
• Str Pădurea Craiului - bl. H2, H3, H3bis
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - bl. B1
• Str Lunca Bradului - bl. H1
Punct termic: 5X -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Str Lucreţiu Pătrăşcanu - bl. T1
• Str Constantin Brâncuşi - bl. A13, A13bis
• Ale Barajul Uzului - bl. Y14, Y15, Y16
• Ale Barajul Sadului - bl. T2, M4A2, M4A3, Y10
• Ale Barajul Cucuteni - bl. A14
Punct termic: 23 C5/2 -- 17 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Lăceni - bl. PM83, PM84, PM85
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - bl. PM70, PM71, PM72
• Bld 1 Decembrie 1918 - bl. PM73, PM74, PM75, PM76, PM77, PM78, PM79, PM80, PM81, PM82, U6
Punct termic: 1XA -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - bl.52
Punct termic: 2Stejarului -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Str Prof. Dr. Nicolau S. Stefan - bl. O1, O2
• Str Pictor Ion Tuculescu - bl. O7, P3
• Str Gheorghe Petraşcu - bl.O3 ,O4 ,O5 ,O6
• Str Rodul Pământului - bl. P1, P2
Punct termic: 21 C5/2 -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Poştaşului - bl. 1, 9, 10, 11
• Str Gura Ialomiţei - bl. 8
• Ale Buhuşi - bl. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11
Punct termic: 6Catelu -- 4 blocuri/imobile
• Str Gheorghe Petraşcu -
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - bl. 6A, B1, B2, B6
Punct termic: 3Catelu -- 7 blocuri/imobile
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - bl. G14
• Str Baba Novac - bl. 1, 2, 3, G15, G16, G17
Punct termic: 1X -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Str Şapte Drumuri - bl.36B, PM40A
• Str Pictor Ion Tuculescu - bl.PM40
• Str Cpt. Nicolae Licăreţ - bl.33B, 51, PM41, PM42, PM43,
Punct termic: 8X -- 9 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Pictor Nicolae Grigorescu - bl.Y9, Y9A, Y9B, Y9C, Y9C,Y9D
• Ale Barajul Cucuteni - bl.A11, A12, A12bis
Punct termic: 4X -- 16 blocuri/imobile
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - bl. N2, N3, N4
• Ale Barajul Sadului - bl. M4, M4', N5, N12-N13, Z11A
• Ale Barajul Lotru - bl. M4A1, N6, N7, N8, N9 , N10 ,N11,
• Ale Barajul Dunării - bl. Z10A
Punct termic: 1CORNISA -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Barajul Uzului - bl. L23A, L23B
• Ale Barajul Bicaz - bl. G1, M31, M32A, M32B, M33, M33A
Punct termic: 16 C5/2 -- 25 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Perişoru - bl. H34, H35, H36
• Ale Giurgeni - bl.F6, F7, F8, F9, F10, F11, F12, F13, F14
• Str Gura Ialomiţei - bl. PC8, PC9, PC10, PC11,H33,H32 PC12, H28, H29, H30, H31
• Str Feteşti - bl. V13, H27
Punct termic: SC.4Catelu -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Str Câmpia Libertăţii - Module bl.21
Punct termic: SC.2Catelu-module -- 4 blocuri/imobile
• Str Baba Novac - Module bl.G10, G11, G12, G13
Punct termic: SC.1Dudesti -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Drm Murgului - Module bl.51B, 52B, 54, 54A, 55A
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - Module bl.51.51A, 52, 53
• Bld Camil Ressu - Modul bl.55
Punct termic: SC.3Dudesti -- 2 blocuri/imobile
• Str Dristorului - Module bl.63
• Str Complexului - Module bl.62,
Punct termic: SC.1Baba Novac -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Str Pictor Ion Tuculescu - Module bl.21A, 25, 37C,22
• Str Eufrosina Popescu - Module bl. 37A, 37B
• Int Reconstrucţiei - Modulebl.24, 26, 27, 28
• Str Baba Novac - Module bl.23,
Punct termic: 16 Foișor -- 1 blocuri/imobile
• Cal Vitan - bl. V6
Punct termic: 14 Tomis -- 29 blocuri/imobile
• Str Moreni - bl. 6G, 6G1
• Ale Lăcrămioarei - bl. 8D, 9B, 9D, 9A, 9, 9C
• Str Danubiu - bl. 6D1, 6D, 6C, 6F, 6H, 6C1, 6E
• Str Sold. Iosif Ion - bl. 7A, 6A1, 7B, 6C2, 7A1
• Ale Râmnicu Sărat - bl. 7D, 7C, 6B2
• Str Schitului - bl. 6B1, 6F1, 7D2, 7D3, 7D1, 7C1
Punct termic: 2 Papiu Ilarian -- 9 blocuri/imobile
• Str Complexului - bl. 40, 41
• Bld Camil Ressu - bl. 56, 57, 57A, 58, 58A, 58B, 56A
Punct termic: 3 Labirint -- 7 blocuri/imobile
• Str Matei Basarab - bl. 119bis, L121, L118A, L116A
• Str Labirint - bl. L117, L119, L117bis
Punct termic: 1 Matei Ambrozie -- 30 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Ţăndărei - bl. 52, 30B
• Ale Suraia - bl. 21B, 21, 32, 30, 31B, 50
• Str Fizicienilor - bl. 21A, 11A, 51, 11, 20A, 30A
• Str Istriei - bl. 41, 42
• Str Danubiu - bl. 52A, 31A, 31
• Str Sold. Iosif Ion - bl. 55, 56, 55A
• Str Schitului - bl. 57, 20b, 43, 20, 11B, 40
• Ale Berevoieşti - bl. 53, 54
Punct termic: 2 Mărășești -- 16 blocuri/imobile
• Str Vlad Dracul - bl. B1, B2
• Str Nerva Traian - bl. M70, M71, M66, M69, M68, M65
• Str Emil Gârleanu - bl. A8, A9
• Str Logofătul Tăutu - bl. C3, C4, C5
• Str Lt. col. Dumitru Papazoglu - bl. B5
• Str Alexandru Moruzzi Voievod - bl. B1, A10
Punct termic: J2 Unirii -- 7 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Unirii - bl. J1, J3B, J4, J2, J3A
• Pţa Alba Iulia - bl. I6, I7
Punct termic: M107 -- 25 blocuri/imobile
• Str Nerva Traian - bl. K6
• Bld Octavian Goga - bl. M103, M106
• Str Emil Botta - bl. M109, M105, M104, M107, M108
• Bld Unirii - bl. K3, K4, K2, K5
• Str Lucian Blaga - bl. K1
Punct termic: 2 Cornul Caprei -- 3 blocuri/imobile
• Str Şcoala Ciocanu - Imobil
• Bld Burebista - D13, D14
Punct termic: 12Tomis -- 26 blocuri/imobile
• Str Tudor Gheorghe Bogdan - bl. 21G, 21, 21F, 20B, 20B1, 20A, 20G, 22C,
• Str Istriei - bl. 21E, 21C, 21D,
• Str Danubiu - bl. 20E, 17, 20H
• Bld Râmnicu Sărat - bl. 21B, 21A, 16, 20, 20J
• Str Râmnicu Vâlcea - bl. 20C, 23, 22A, 20D, 22B, 16, 17
Punct termic: 9 Vitan -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Str Zizin - bl. 97, V101C, V101B
• Str Vlaicu Vodă - bl. V34C, V100
• Cal Vitan - bl. V34A, V35
• Str Nucului - bl. V100, V101,V101A
• Str Banu Udrea - bl. V104, V103, V101C, V99, V97, V102, V95
Punct termic: 10 Laborator -- 26 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Şcolarilor - bl. S24, S25, S13, S14, S3A, S4, S23
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl. S3, SB, SA, SB1, R3
• Str Laborator - bl. S11, S5, S12, S8, S9, S10, S6, S7, S1, S2A, S2
• Bld Camil Ressu - bl. 5, R1, R2
Punct termic: S14 -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Str Theodor D. Speranţia - bl. S24, S25, S26, S27,S28
• Bld Decebal - bl. S12, S12A, S12B, S13, S14, S15
Punct termic: 2 Călăraşi -- 18 blocuri/imobile
• Str Matei Basarab - 72, 86, 73, 74, 85, L122, L120, L118
• Str Theodor D. Speranţia - 78, 83, 84
• Str Agricultori - 80, 81, 82,79,
• Cal Călăraşi - 75,76,77
Punct termic: 3 Mărăşeşti -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Str Ştefan Octavian Iosif - bl. M51, M54
• Str Panait Cerna - bl. M53, M52
• Str Nerva Traian - bl. M37, M36, M39, M55, M38
• Bld Octavian Goga - bl. M42, M61
• Str Alexandru Vlahuţă - bl. M49, M50
Punct termic: 11 Laborator -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Str Laborator - bl. S18, 39A, 40, 39, 38
• Str Râmnicu Vâlcea - bl. S19, S20, S16, S15, S17
Punct termic: 1 Șulea Nord -- 6 blocuri/imobile
• Str Odobeşti - bl. N2B, N3B
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - bl. N6
• Bld Camil Ressu - bl. N1, N2, N3
Punct termic: 3 Unităţii -- 19 blocuri/imobile
• Str Traian Popovici - bl. B7, B11, B10
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl. B13, B13A, B13D, B13B, B13C
• Str Lt. Aurel Botea - bl. B5A, B5, B5D, B5B, B5C, B6, B6A, B6B, B8, B9
Punct termic: 3 Călăraşi -- 13 blocuri/imobile
• Cal Călăraşi - . 44, 38, 39, 45, 46, 56, 57, 55, 53, 53BIS, 42, 54
• Str Orzari - 47
Punct termic: 5 Cornul Caprei -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Str Lt. Aurel Botea - D24, D22
• Bld Burebista - D15, D16
• Str Caloian Judeţul - D19A, D21A, D20, D19B, D18, D21B
Punct termic: Dristor Insulă -- 18 blocuri/imobile
• Şos Mihai Bravu - 12, 12A, 15, 15A, 18, 18A, 14A+B
• Str Dristorului - 15B, 10, 10A, 11, 12B, 16ABC, 17,13, 13C
• Bld Camil Ressu - 13A
Punct termic: 2 Șulea -- 6 blocuri/imobile
• Str Odobeşti - bl. Z1, Z3
• Bld Camil Ressu - bl. N4, N5, Z4, Z5
Punct termic: 2 Vitan -- 33 blocuri/imobile
• Cal Vitan - bl. 42, 30, 41, 31, 21, 20, 51, 52, 22
• Str Mureşana - bl. 43B, 44, 58, 58A, 59
• Str Jieneasca - bl. 46, 47, 34, 33
• Str Căluşari - bl. 43, 43A, 24, 25, 50, 43A
• Str Alunului - bl. 57
• Şos Mihai Bravu - bl. 53, 54, 55
• Str Răcari - bl. 38, 39
• Str Alunelului - bl. 45, 40, 32
Punct termic: 10 Vitan -- 17 blocuri/imobile
• Str Zizin - bl. V80B, V80A, V81C, V40
• Str Vlaicu Vodă - bl. V43, V39, V82, V38, V81, V79, V82B, V81A
• Cal Vitan - bl. V40, V42, V17, V82A, V42C,V42A
• Str Brânduşelor - bl. V78
Punct termic: 7 Vitan -- 12 blocuri/imobile
• Str Vlad Judeţul - bl. V12, V13, V14A, V11
• Cal Vitan - bl. V14B, V16B, V16A, V15
• Str Agatha Bârsescu - bl. V19
• Str Brăiliţa - bl. V17, V10, V18
Punct termic: 13 Tomis -- 17 blocuri/imobile
• Str Istriei - bl. 3A, 3E, 3D, 19D, 3E1, 19C, 3E2, C7
• Str Sold. Iosif Ion - bl. 3B
• Ale Râmnicu Sărat - bl. 3C, 19, 19A, 20I, 20F, 19B, imob. Parohie
• Str Segovia - bl. C8
• Str Schitului -
Punct termic: 4 Mărăşeşti -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Dimitrie Anghel - bl. M59
• Str Panait Cerna - bl. M43, M57, M56, M58, M28
• Str Nerva Traian - Grădinița nr. 81
• Bld Octavian Goga - bl. M60I, M24, M26, M25, M23
Punct termic: 19 Foișor -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Str Brânduşelor - bl. G4, G4A, H1, H16
• Str Banu Udrea - bl. G5, G6, H5, J2, J1, H6
Punct termic: S6 -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Decebal - bl. S11, S9, S10, S7, S4, H3, S6, S5, S7, S8
Punct termic: 14 Foișor -- 11 blocuri/imobile
• Cal Vitan - bl. V50B, V50A, V51
• Str Alexandru Moruzzi Voievod - bl. V54B, V54A, V56, V57, V54, V55, V57B
Punct termic: 4 Dudești -- 2 blocuri/imobile
• Str Brăiliţa - bl. D9B, D9A
Punct termic: SC.3C3/1 - Module Termice -- 5 blocuri/imobile
• Bld Nicolae Grigorescu - Module bl.M4, M5bis
• Ale Budacu - Module bl.M3, M5, M6,
Punct termic: SC.6C3/2 - Module Termice -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Solidarităţii - Modul bl.M36A
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - Module bl.M13, M14, M15, M16, M24, M36
• Ale Barajul Bistriţei - Module bl. G2, G3, G4
Punct termic: SC.2Viisoara - Module Termice -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Barajul Lotru - Module bl.M4B, M5B, M6B, M7B,
• Ale Barajul Cucuteni - Module bl.M4A, M5A, M6A, M7A, M8A, M8B
Punct termic: SC.1Cornisa - Module Termice -- 8 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Barajul Iezeru - Module bl.M1A+B
• Ale Barajul Bicaz - Module bl. M2A+B, M3A, M3B, M25A+B, M26
• Bld 1 Decembrie 1918 - Module bl.M27, M28
Punct termic: SC.4C3/2 - Module Termice -- 7 blocuri/imobile
• Str Liviu Rebreanu - M9,M10,M11,M12
• Ale Barajul Dunării - M35
Punct termic: SC.G2 - Module Termice -- 6 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Pleniţa - Module bl.Y8
• Str Lucreţiu Pătrăşcanu - Module bl.G2, Y2
• Int Bârsei - Module bl.M9bis, M12
• Int Bădeni - Module bl.M9
Punct termic: SC.G3 - Module Termice -- 4 blocuri/imobile
• Str Lucreţiu Pătrăşcanu - Module bl.G3, Y1
• Int Bădeni - Module bl.Y7, Y7bis
Sector 4
Bld Tineretului - bl. 18, 19, 37, 38, 39
• Str Albinelor - bl. 32
• Str Piscului - bl. 40, 41, 42, 47
• Str V. V. Stanciu - bl. 31
• Str Trestiana - bl. 17, 20, 23
• Str Vişana - bl. 25, 26, 36, 43, 44, 45
• Str Constantin Rădulescu-Motru - bl. 22-24, 33, 34, 35, 36, 46
Punct termic: 1 Tineretului -- 33 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Tohani - bl. 30, 31; Gradinita nr.224
• Bld Tineretului - bl. A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, Z2, Z3, Z4, Z5, Z6, Z7, 5A
• Str Mocăncuţei - Imob.vila
• Str Poenari - bl. 12, 13
• Str Trestiana - bl. 8A, 8B, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 32
• Str Tohani - bl. 29, 33
• Str Constantin Rădulescu-Motru - bl. 21, 27A, 28, 34
Sector 5
Punct termic: 3 Sălaj -- 7 blocuri/imobile
• Str Petre Păun - bl. 69D, 69C
• Şos Sălaj - bl. 68, 69A 69B
• Str Sg. Turturică - bl. 70A, 70B
Sector 6
Punct termic: 8 Ghirlandei -- 20 blocuri/imobile
• Str Lavandei - bl. P29, P30, P33, P34, P35, O12C
• Str Partiturii - bl. 63
• Str Estacadei - bl. P40, P41
• Str Dezrobirii - Școala nr. 310
• Str Valea Cerbului - bl. N12
• Str Ghirlandei - bl. P36, P37, P39, N13
• Str Grinţieşului - bl. P31, P32, P38
Punct termic: 11 Liniei -- 10 blocuri/imobile
• Ale Moineşti - bl. 16, 20
• Str Mohorului - bl. 17
• Str Moineşti - bl. 14, 15, 18
• Str Vistiernicul Stavrinos - bl. 135A
• Str Valea Lungă - bl. 19, 21, 22
Punct termic: MILITARI - 9 Placare -- 19 blocuri/imobile
• Str Mohorului - bl. 137, 138, 139, 141, 143, 145A
• Int Crainicului - bl. Z7, Z8, Z9, Z10, Z11, Z12, Z13, Z14
• Str Cărăbuşului - bl. 145
• Str Valea Lungă - bl. 139A, 140, 142, 144
Punct termic: SC 1/3 - MODULE TERMICE - Partial -- 4 blocuri/imobile
• Str Romancierilor - bl.Z16, Z17
• Str Sănduleşti - bl. Z14, Z15
Punct termic: 7 Lavandei -- 14 blocuri/imobile
• Str Lavandei - bl. P28
• Str Dobreni - bl. P22, P23
• Int Pitulicii - bl. P24, P25, P26, P27
• Str Dezrobirii - bl. P17, P19
• Bld Uverturii - bl. P16, P21
• Str Cernişoara - bl. P18, P20, O13
Editor : Sebastian Eduard